Search

27 Apr 2022

A fond farewell as Joe Marley retires after over 40 years with An Post

Special send-off for popular Glenfin man

Joe Marley retires

Joe Marley (third from left) with colleagues Tommy McNaught, Anne Doherty, Bernie Doheny, Sonya McGinty, Breege McCafferty and Stephen Doherty

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

27 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

He’s been part of the An Post team in Letterkenny for the best part of 40 years - so it’s a day of mixed emotions for Joe Marley who retires today.

The popular Glenfin man started out with An Post in Letterkenny on September 4, 1979 - over 42 years ago.


Area Manager with An Post Alan McLaughlin makes a presentation to Joe Marley 

And while he also worked for a short time in the post offices in Drogheda and Lifford during the 1980s, the vast majority of his time was spent as part of the counter team at Letterkenny’s An Post office on Upper Main Street.

So his retirement will mean an end of an era for Joe and his colleagues at An Post.

Balor Arts Centre sees the return of multi-award-winning play

Final shows before All-Ireland Drama Festival in Athlone next month

Messages of goodwill have been coming in today from his many regular customers, and many friends.


Ken Good and Liam O'Grady, union representatives, making a presentation to Joe

Special presentations were made in the office this morning on behalf of the company and his colleagues.  

A keen golfer, gardener and GAA fan, Joe is wished many happy years in his retirement.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media