Killybegs processors claim 1,000 tonne catch destroyed by weighing regime

Over 1,000 tonnes of fish landed in Killybegs at the weekend were rendered unfit for human consumption due to a State-imposed weighing regime, the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association (IFPEA) has said.

Over 50 fish processing workers were sent home as a result of the loss of the high-quality Blue Whiting, all of which will hit the local economy hard, fishing organisations have said.

The loss of the fish is the latest development in tensions between fish processors and the Department of Marine over the weighing regime.

The IFPEA said the new weighing regime forces the draining of refrigerated seawater from the fish storage tanks.

IFPEA chief executive Brendan Byrne said the new state of the art fishing vessel MFV Lauren returned after her maiden voyage to her homeport of Killybegs at the weekend.

“The master and crew were extremely proud of this first landing of over 1,000 tonnes of high-quality Blue Whiting. Upon arrival at port, this landing was subjected to a full monitor or control weighing by the SFPA.”

“This dewatering breaks the cold chain and also results in the fish being compressed during transport,” he said.

“The fish become unfit for human consumption as a result of this process.

He said No other EU country is being forced to adopt such an unworkable regime, so Ireland’s fishing industry is now being put at a huge competitive disadvantage.

“The Irish Sea Fishery Protection Authority (SFPA) are imposing the new weighing system, despite a High Court ruling that authorities should introduce an alternative system. We call on the Government to halt the new regime immediately and implement the High Court ruling,” he said.

Aodh O Donnell, chief executive of the Irish Fish Producers Organisation said the weighing debacle must be addressed urgently “or displacement of supply could result in the loss of up to €40 Million annually.

“The current scheme presents a severe challenge for Irish ports, striving to attract landings for Irish seafood processors. Already vessels have clearly stated that they are not prepared to land their fish in Killybegs, due to the unreasonable and unworkable weighing obligations imposed upon them.”

Mr O Donnell says it’s also damaging to the reputation of quality Irish seafood and is losing business for our seafood exporters.

“Ironically, Irish Seafood Processors are exhibiting at a Bord Bia 3-day International Seafood Show this week in Barcelona. International customers will be uneasy if there is a possibility of Irish fish quality being compromised by dewatering procedures or undue delays in the freezing of fish after catching.”