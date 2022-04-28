Tweed is the new black for Bikers

On Sunday May 22, Killybegs man, Joseph McCloskey will be hosting ‘The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride’ in Donegal Town with fellow men and women across the globe.

The unique worldwide charity motorbike event is set to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer and men's mental health on behalf of Movember.

But instead of the popular leather apparel usually associated with bikers, all of the Donegal participants will become the epitome of sartorial elegance, prompting memories of both gentlemanly days gone by and raising awareness of two extremely important health issues for the modern Donegal man.

Joseph told the paper: “Uniquely, it's an event that is being held in 115 different countries and over 400 cities on the same day.

“We are hoping for more confirmation of attendees over the next week or so and we are very excited with hosting the event in Donegal for the very first time.

“We are delighted that Magees were keen to come onboard given the dapper and tweed theme to the event. But it's not just another bike rally, the global images paint an interesting picture.

“I've taken part in Belfast a few times and it was a great day socialising with visitors being encouraged to walk through the bikes and engage with the riders.

On the more important message about men’s health he added:

“Men die on average six years earlier than women and for largely preventable reasons. The number of men that are suffering is growing, and we need to do something about that. So, before I press my tweed and polish my boots, I'm asking you to join me in raising funds and awareness for these causes by donating what you can for this meaningful cause and to help the men we love, live happier and healthier lives.

Joseph added: “We will also be having some promotional photos at Magees on the Diamond this Saturday at noon, where three or four bikes and riders will be dressed in the appropriate attire. So if anyone is in town this weekend, drop over for a chat and don’t forget the main event on Sunday, May 22.

Further details of the Donegal event and how to donate for the fundraiser can be found on www.gentlemansride.com