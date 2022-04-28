Donegal woman undertake Everest Trek

Well-known Buncrana woman Jennifer Doherty (left) is undertaking a trek to Mount Everest basecamp in the Himalayas as part of an expedition led by Donegal mountaineer Jason Black.

Jennifer is flew out to Kathmandu in Nepal to join the trek yesterday.

Jennifer, who is taking a break from her business, JD Audio Transcription, has been able to participate in the trek thanks to an award from the Donegal Centre for Independent Living's Opportunity Fund.

Jennifer, who is blind, has been receiving a Personal Assistant service from Donegal Centre for Independent Living for 15 years.

According to Rosaleen Doherty, the organisation's chief executive, Jennifer has proved herself to be a young woman with a thirst for both adventure and independence.

Rosaleen said: “The Donegal Centre for Independent Living is the leading provider of Personal Assistant services in the county and the organisation is enshrined by the philosophy of independent living.

“‘Independent Living’ means that people with a disability want the same life opportunities and choices as everyone else. With these values in mind, Donegal Centre for Independent Living created the Opportunity Fund and set aside a sum of money with which to finance it for three years.

“We invite donations to ensure this fund can continue for years to come, to enable others to realise their dreams and potential.

“The Opportunity Fund is to enable people with disabilities to achieve greater independence and empowerment through participation in activities that enhance their confidence to live independently and that require additional monetary assistance.

“Jennifer is one of the three awardees for the current distribution of the Opportunity Fund,” said Rosaleen.

Jennifer’s Opportunity Award wish was to go to Mount Everest base camp. When she arrives in Nepal, she will join the trek to Mount Everest basecamp, following the original 1953 Tenzing and Hillary route through the Khumbu Valley to the foot of the most famous mountain on the planet, Mt Everest.

As always, Jennifer, will be flying the flag for Donegal Centre for Independent living and inspiring others to get out there and live their lives to the full.

