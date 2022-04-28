Search

28 Apr 2022

Update - Good news and bad news about fox cub rescued from Donegal beach

Former Tanaiste Mary Coughlan was among those involved in the rescue

The fox cub is being very well looked after

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

28 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Rescue charity Animals in Need has posted an update on the fox that was rescued on Mountcharles beach by a number of people including former Tanaiste Mary Coughlan.

Former Tánaiste Mary Coughlan helps out with fox cub rescue

Young cub was initially spotted on beach in Mountcharles

A spokesperson for Animals In Need posted the following on social media: "The update on the fox from Sunday is both good and sadly also bad.

"The good news is he has settled really well and is doing great, especially now that he got a wee fox friend. He cried a lot but settled with the arrival of his new friend. Isn't he just the picture of contentment?

"The bad news is that he is sadly blind but we are hoping this is temporary as they sometimes can recover."

