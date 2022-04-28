Update - Good news and bad news about fox cub rescued from Donegal beach

The fox cub is being very well looked after
Rescue charity Animals in Need has posted an update on the fox that was rescued on Mountcharles beach by a number of people including former Tanaiste Mary Coughlan.
A spokesperson for Animals In Need posted the following on social media: "The update on the fox from Sunday is both good and sadly also bad.
"The good news is he has settled really well and is doing great, especially now that he got a wee fox friend. He cried a lot but settled with the arrival of his new friend. Isn't he just the picture of contentment?
"The bad news is that he is sadly blind but we are hoping this is temporary as they sometimes can recover."
