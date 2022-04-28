Sum of money found in Letterkenny - Gardaí call for owner to get in touch

File photo
A sum of money was found in the area of the High Road, Letterkenny.
The money was found on Thursday morning.
Gardaí in Letterkenny are asking anyone who believes this is their money to get in touch on 074 9167100.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.