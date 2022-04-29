Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, April 29, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Kathleen Gallagher, Derry

The death has taken place of Kathleen Gallagher (née Hegarty) April 27 2022, peacefully at her home, beloved wife of the late Charles, of 6 Ardcaein, Culmore Road, Derry (Retired Assistant Director of Nursing, Letterkenny General Hospital and previously Nursing Staff, Altnagelvin Hospital) dear sister of John and the late Mary, Pat, Fr. James SSF and Rosaleen and a much loved aunt.

Funeral from her home on Saturday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the family plot in City cemetery.



Helen Sweeney (Biddie), Fanad

The death has occurred of Helen Sweeney (Biddie), late of Araheera, Fanad.

Remains are reposing at the family home. Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday afternoon, April 30 going to St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty for Mass at 4pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time on the day of the Funeral please.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Respiratory Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Eamonn Scott Funeral Director or any family member.

Brandon Mitchell, St. Johnston

The death has occurred of Brandon Mitchell, 27 Cois Abhainn, St. Johnston.

Brandon will be lovingly missed by his father Gerard, mother Michelle, sisters Brónagh, Shannon, Naomi, his niece Ava Jean, granddad Willie, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

To adhere to Brandon’s wishes the wake house and cremation is strictly private to family only.

No Mass cards or flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Animals in Need, Donegal c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.



Anne McGonagle, Kincasslagh

The sudden and peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny Hospital of Anne McGonagle, Loch An Dubh, Belcruit. Kincasslagh. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Stephen, daughters Marie, Anita, Siobhan, Philomena, and Theresa, sons Eugene,(Max) and Patrick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. Beloved sister of Sean, Vinney, Beatrice, Celia, and the late Sue, Ben, and Maura and her late parents Patrick and Bridget O'Donnell.

Her remains will repose at her home in Belcruit from 11am today, Friday, April 29, with Rosary on Friday and Saturday night at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am in St. Mary's Church, Kincasslagh with interment in Belcruit Cemetery.



Patricia MacShane, Dunkineely

The death has occurred of Patricia MacShane (nee Fenelon), Main Street, Dunkineely.

Died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfecken. Beloved wife of the late Seamus and much loved mother of Brede, Tom, Dermot and John.

Predeceased by her sister Mary and her great-granddaughter Blossom. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Patsy, Cliona and Patrizia, adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing in her family home in Dunkineely on Saturday, April 30, from 12 noon to 9pm.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member. Please respect family wishes by wearing of facemasks and abstain from handshaking.

Elizabeth Hegarty, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place on Thursday, April 28 2022 at Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Elizabeth Hegarty née Martin, Dromore, Letterkenny and formerly Raphoe.

Predeceased by her husband Robert in 2010. Deeply missed by loving family Marie and husband Anthony Coyle, Dromore, Philomena and husband Raymond McMonagle, Glenwood Park, Letterkenny, Liam and wife Elaine, Strabane and Raymond, Letterkenny, grandchildren Lisa, Paul, Barry, Shannian, Darren, Stacey, Dylan, Roísin, Lewis and Lloyd, great-grandchildren Byron, Evie, Ellie, Molly and Conán, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family friends and neighbours.

Elizabeth’s remains will be reposing at her late residence. Wake today Friday, April 28 from 12noon to 10pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday, April 30 at 10.15am, travelling via Bonagee Crossroads, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery. Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph’s Hospital c/o any family member.



Fr. Patrick McHugh, Kesh/Castleblaney

The death has occurred of Fr. Patrick Mc Hugh, 5 Killynoogan, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh. Former Parish Priest of Muckno, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan. Peacefully, at The Mater Hospital, Dublin, after a long illness.

Predeceased by his parents James and Susan R.I.P. Sadly missed by his brothers Brian (Patricia), Paul, James (Margaret), sisters Mary, Teresa, Breda (Brad) and Sally (Pat), nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, Bishop Larry Duffy and the Clergy of Clogher Diocese.

Reposing at the family home in Killynoogan. House Strictly Private To Family.

Funeral from there on Friday evening at 6.30pm, arriving at Saint Mary's Church, Pettigo, for evening prayers and to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, April 30, at 12 noon followed by interment in Saint Joseph's Church Cemetery, Lettercran.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Irish Cancer Society, please make cheques payable to Irish Cancer Society and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, his many friends and entire family circle.



Anne Desmond, Mallow/Drumkeen

The death has occurred of Anne Desmond (née McDaid), Prospect Mews, Emmet Street, Mallow and late of Breen, Drumkeen.

Anne passed away peacefully at Mallow General Hospital, beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Margaret, Tim, Donald and Elaine, adored grandmother of Oliver, Darcey and Amaia, and great-grandmother of Joshua.

Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing in O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Bowling Green, Mallow, on Friday from 6pm to 7pm, followed by Reception into St. Mary's Church, Mallow. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am which will be live-streamed on:http://www.churchservices.tv/mallow

Funeral afterwards to St. Gobnait's Cemetery.



Martha Kildea, Lifford/St Johnston

The death has taken place (April 27, 2022) at Letterkenny University Hospital of Martha Kildea (née Wilson) 4 Beechwood Grove, Lifford and formerly of Tullyowen, St Johnston.

Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Josephine, Rosemary, Margaret, Siobhan, Bernadette, Shauna, Geraldine and John Paul and sister of Lily and the late Paddy, Robert, Margaret and Theresa. Reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday (April 30) at 10am for Requiem Mass in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston at 11am Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Respiratory Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital.



Séamus McCool, Dublin/Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Séamus McCool, Terenure, Dublin / Letterkenny. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Lynda. Predeceased by his brother Andrew. He will be sadly missed by his children James, Clare and Bernard, grandchildren Tadhg, Penelope, Hugo, Ursula, Isla, Órlaith and Maisie, sisters Ann and Breed, brothers Jerry and Joseph, son-in-law Robert, daughters-in-law Siobhán and Shannon, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, neighbours and all his former pupils in Clongowes Wood College and Terenure College.

Funeral on Saturday (April 30) in St Pius X Church arriving for 10 am Requiem Mass followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link https://www.stpiusx.ie/st-pius-x-tv. Family flowers only.



Michael Dowdican, Tullaghan

The death has occured at home, surround by his loving family, of Michael (known as Mack) Dowdican, Corbeg, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Margaret, his childern, John, Frances, Ann, Michael, Helen, Danny and Mary, grandchildern, Daniel, Anita, Owen, Dylan, Rebecca, Shannon, Megan, Grace, Katie and Sean, His sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Predeceased by his parents, John & Frances, his brothers, John Joseph and Dannie, grandson Jack, his son-in-law Paddy and niece Lorraine.

Reposing at the family home on Saturday from 12noon until 9pm and again on Sunday from 12noon until 5pm.

House private at all other times.

Removal on Sunday evening to St. Patrick’s Church, Tullaghan arriving at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday Morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers, Cliffoney.

Mack’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page.

Vincent Freeburn, Belleek

The death has taken place of Vincent Freeburn, Derrynacranog, Belleek, Co. Fermanag, husband of the late Maureen.

Remains will repose on Sunday at Mulleek Community Centre BT93 2BX from 6 30pm to 8 30pm with entrance at Gallagher's Cross via Mulleek Rd. and exit via Connors Cross or Derrynacranog Rd. Remains will be removed from his residence on Monday via the main Kesh/Belleek Rd. and Mulleek Rd. arriving in St. Michaels Church, Mulleek for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired towards Ward 9 Patient Comfort Fund South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison or any family member. Those wishing to express their condolences may do so on the page below.Forever loved and sadly missed by daughter Margaret, sons Peter, Leo and Breege, Liam and Catherine, Martin and Arlene, Michael and Monica, grandchildren Lily, Emma, Finn, Hannah, Levina, Sean Daithi, Muirin and good friend Emer, sister-in-law Mary Freeburn, brothers-in-law Jim and Peter Carty, family circle and friends. House is private to family only.

The funeral will be livestreamed and may be viewed on the following link Vincent Freeburn, Derrynacranog, Belleek Funeral Mass from St. Michaels Church, Mulleek, Belleek , Co. Fermanagh

