Student in court after Covid-19 house party

Letterkenny court house.
A 19-year-old student has appeared in court following a house party while Covid-19 restrictions were in place.
Chloe Nolan, of Kilkeevan Park, Castlerea, County Roscommon, was before Letterkenny District Court in connection with the matter.
Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that Gardai received a report of a group of students being at Ballyraine Halls, Letterkenny at 5.15am on May 5, 2021.
Gardaí advised Nolan that she shouldn’t have been there, A fixed charge penalty notice was issued, but was not paid.
Judge Deirdre Gearty said if Nolan made a €150 donation to Little Blue Heroes by July 25 she would strike the matter out.
