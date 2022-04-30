Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, April 30, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sadie Kelly, Glengad

- Colm Ward, Dunfanaghy

- Barry Gallen, Castlederg/Donegal

- Robena Sweeney, Trentagh

- Kathleen Gallagher, Derry

- Helen Sweeney (Biddie), Fanad

- Brandon Mitchell, St. Johnston

- Anne McGonagle, Kincasslagh

- Patricia MacShane, Dunkineely

- Elizabeth Hegarty, Letterkenny

- Fr. Patrick McHugh, Kesh/Castleblayney

- Anne Desmond, Mallow/Drumkeen

- Martha Kildea, Lifford/St Johnston

- Séamus McCool, Dublin/Letterkenny

- Michael Dowdican, Tullaghan

- Vincent Freeburn, Belleek

Sadie Kelly, Glengad

The death has taken place of Sadie Kelly (John Denny), Ballysalla, Glengad.

Removal from Collins’s Funeral Premises last evening, to her daughter, Hannah Machaelides’ residence at Greencastle Road, Moville.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later. House private please from 10pm to 11am.

Please continue to adhere to advice regarding social distancing and mask wearing.

Colm Ward, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Colm Ward, Figart, Dunfanaghy.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Monday morning, May 2, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-cross-church

Family time please from 11 pm to 10 am. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

Barry Gallen, Castlederg/Donegal

The death has occurred of Barry Gallen 70, Cavan Road, Castlederg, Tyrone / Donegal



Peacefully, April 29, 2022 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Theresa, much loved father of Eoghain, cherished son of Frank and Geraldine, loving brother of Kieran, Adrian and Darren. Barry's remains will repose at his parents home, 70, Cavan Road, Castlederg from 4pm on Saturday, April 30.

Funeral from his parents home on Monday May 2 at 10.20 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Aghyaran.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam on http://www.parishofaghyaran.com/webcam.htm

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, parents, brothers, sister in law, niece, nephew and entire family circle.

Robena Sweeney, Trentagh

The death has occurred of Robena Sweeney (née Stewart) Clooncarney, Trentagh, Letterkenny, peacefully, in Letterkenny University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by parents James & Mary Isabella Stewart (Clooncarney) & sister Liz Peters (Glasgow).

Devoted wife & mother to husband Tommy, Jonathan, Maggie & family (Garryharry), Gillian, Danielle, Brett & family (Clooncarney), Paul, Caroline & family (Clooncarney), Clive, Joanne & family (Clooncarney), Sylvia, Jonathan & family (Ballybolother), Thomas (Clooncarney), Sinead & Padraig (Gold Coast Australia), Timothy & Karen (Clooncarney).

Fondly remembered by sisters Jean Rankin (Clooncarney), Mathleen Kovacs (Philadelphia) & Pearl Thomas (Bedford, England). Deeply regretted by her grandchildren, extended family, good neighbours and many friends.

Robena's remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon for service in Trentagh Presbyterian Church at 3pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The service can be viewed on the Trentagh Presbyterian Church Facebook page.

Family time to 11am. Family flowers only, donations to the Oncology ward Letterkenny University Hospital or Donegal Hospice care of any family member.



Kathleen Gallagher, Derry

The death has taken place of Kathleen Gallagher (née Hegarty) April 27 2022, peacefully at her home, beloved wife of the late Charles, of 6 Ardcaein, Culmore Road, Derry (Retired Assistant Director of Nursing, Letterkenny General Hospital and previously Nursing Staff, Altnagelvin Hospital) dear sister of John and the late Mary, Pat, Fr. James SSF and Rosaleen and a much loved aunt.

Funeral from her home on Saturday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the family plot in City cemetery.



Helen Sweeney (Biddie), Fanad

The death has occurred of Helen Sweeney (Biddie), late of Araheera, Fanad.

Remains are reposing at the family home.

Funeral from there on Saturday afternoon, April 30 going to St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty for Mass at 4pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time on the day of the Funeral please.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Respiratory Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Eamonn Scott Funeral Director or any family member.

Brandon Mitchell, St. Johnston

The death has occurred of Brandon Mitchell, 27 Cois Abhainn, St. Johnston.

Brandon will be lovingly missed by his father Gerard, mother Michelle, sisters Brónagh, Shannon, Naomi, his niece Ava Jean, granddad Willie, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

To adhere to Brandon’s wishes the wake house and cremation is strictly private to family only.

No Mass cards or flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Animals in Need, Donegal c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.



Anne McGonagle, Kincasslagh

The sudden and peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny Hospital of Anne McGonagle, Loch An Dubh, Belcruit. Kincasslagh. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Stephen, daughters Marie, Anita, Siobhan, Philomena, and Theresa, sons Eugene,(Max) and Patrick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. Beloved sister of Sean, Vinney, Beatrice, Celia, and the late Sue, Ben, and Maura and her late parents Patrick and Bridget O'Donnell.

Her remains are reposing at her home in Belcruit with Rosary on Saturday night at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am in St. Mary's Church, Kincasslagh with interment in Belcruit Cemetery.



Patricia MacShane, Dunkineely

The death has occurred of Patricia MacShane (nee Fenelon), Main Street, Dunkineely.

Died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfecken. Beloved wife of the late Seamus and much loved mother of Brede, Tom, Dermot and John.

Predeceased by her sister Mary and her great-granddaughter Blossom. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Patsy, Cliona and Patrizia, adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family home in Dunkineely on Saturday from 12 pm to 9 pm.

Funeral mass on Sunday at 11am in the Church of St Joseph and St Conal, Bruckless, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on facebook page Bruckless Church St Joseph and St Conal.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Vincent de Paul c/o any family member.

Please respect family wishes by wearing face masks and abstain from handshaking.



Elizabeth Hegarty, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place on Thursday, April 28 2022 at Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Elizabeth Hegarty née Martin, Dromore, Letterkenny and formerly Raphoe.

Predeceased by her husband Robert in 2010. Deeply missed by loving family Marie and husband Anthony Coyle, Dromore, Philomena and husband Raymond McMonagle, Glenwood Park, Letterkenny, Liam and wife Elaine, Strabane and Raymond, Letterkenny, grandchildren Lisa, Paul, Barry, Shannian, Darren, Stacey, Dylan, Roísin, Lewis and Lloyd, great-grandchildren Byron, Evie, Ellie, Molly and Conán, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family friends and neighbours.

Elizabeth’s remains will be reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, April 30 at 10.15am, travelling via Bonagee Crossroads, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery. Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph’s Hospital c/o any family member.



Fr. Patrick McHugh, Kesh/Castleblayney

The death has occurred of Fr. Patrick Mc Hugh, 5 Killynoogan, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh. Former Parish Priest of Muckno, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan. Peacefully, at The Mater Hospital, Dublin, after a long illness.

Predeceased by his parents James and Susan R.I.P. Sadly missed by his brothers Brian (Patricia), Paul, James (Margaret), sisters Mary, Teresa, Breda (Brad) and Sally (Pat), nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, Bishop Larry Duffy and the Clergy of Clogher Diocese.

Reposed at the family home in Killynoogan. House Strictly Private To Family with removal last evening to Saint Mary's Church, Pettigo, for evening prayers and to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, April 30, at 12 noon followed by interment in Saint Joseph's Church Cemetery, Lettercran.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Irish Cancer Society, please make cheques payable to Irish Cancer Society and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, his many friends and entire family circle.



Anne Desmond, Mallow/Drumkeen

The death has occurred of Anne Desmond (née McDaid), Prospect Mews, Emmet Street, Mallow and late of Breen, Drumkeen.

Anne passed away peacefully at Mallow General Hospital, beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Margaret, Tim, Donald and Elaine, adored grandmother of Oliver, Darcey and Amaia, and great-grandmother of Joshua.

Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am in St. Mary's Church, Mallow which will be live-streamed on:http://www.churchservices.tv/mallow

Funeral afterwards to St. Gobnait's Cemetery.



Martha Kildea, Lifford/St Johnston

The death has taken place (April 27, 2022) at Letterkenny University Hospital of Martha Kildea (née Wilson) 4 Beechwood Grove, Lifford and formerly of Tullyowen, St Johnston.

Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Josephine, Rosemary, Margaret, Siobhan, Bernadette, Shauna, Geraldine and John Paul and sister of Lily and the late Paddy, Robert, Margaret and Theresa. Reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday (April 30) at 10am for Requiem Mass in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston at 11am Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Respiratory Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital.



Séamus McCool, Dublin/Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Séamus McCool, Terenure, Dublin / Letterkenny. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Lynda. Predeceased by his brother Andrew.

He will be sadly missed by his children James, Clare and Bernard, grandchildren Tadhg, Penelope, Hugo, Ursula, Isla, Órlaith and Maisie, sisters Ann and Breed, brothers Jerry and Joseph, son-in-law Robert, daughters-in-law Siobhán and Shannon, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, neighbours and all his former pupils in Clongowes Wood College and Terenure College.

Funeral on Saturday (April 30) in St Pius X Church arriving for 10am Requiem Mass followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link https://www.stpiusx.ie/st-pius-x-tv. Family flowers only.



Michael Dowdican, Tullaghan

The death has occurred at home, surround by his loving family, of Michael (known as Mack) Dowdican, Corbeg, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Margaret, his children, John, Frances, Ann, Michael, Helen, Danny and Mary, grandchildren, Daniel, Anita, Owen, Dylan, Rebecca, Shannon, Megan, Grace, Katie and Sean, His sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Predeceased by his parents, John & Frances, his brothers, John Joseph and Dannie, grandson Jack, his son-in-law Paddy and niece Lorraine.

Reposing at the family home on Saturday until 9pm and again on Sunday from 12noon until 5pm.

House private at all other times.

Removal on Sunday evening to St. Patrick’s Church, Tullaghan arriving at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday Morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers, Cliffoney.

Mack’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page.

Vincent Freeburn, Belleek

The death has taken place of Vincent Freeburn, Derrynacranog, Belleek, husband of the late Maureen.

Remains will repose on Sunday at Mulleek Community Centre BT93 2BX from 6.30pm to 8.30pm with entrance at Gallagher's Cross via Mulleek Rd. and exit via Connors Cross or Derrynacranog Rd. Remains will be removed from his residence on Monday via the main Kesh/Belleek Rd. and Mulleek Rd. arriving in St. Michael's Church, Mulleek for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired towards Ward 9 Patient Comfort Fund South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison or any family member.

Those wishing to express their condolences may do so on the page below.Forever loved and sadly missed by daughter Margaret, sons Peter, Leo and Breege, Liam and Catherine, Martin and Arlene, Michael and Monica, grandchildren Lily, Emma, Finn, Hannah, Levina, Sean Daithi, Muirin and good friend Emer, sister-in-law Mary Freeburn, brothers-in-law Jim and Peter Carty, family circle and friends. House is private to family only.

The funeral will be livestreamed and may be viewed on the following link Vincent Freeburn, Derrynacranog, Belleek Funeral Mass from St. Michael's Church, Mulleek, Belleek , Co. Fermanagh

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live and Inish Live, email news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.