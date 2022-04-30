Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, April 30, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Kathleen McPartland, Derry/Burnfoot

- Pat Ward, Ballyshannon

- Anne McGinley, Ballyshannon

- Sadie Kelly, Glengad

- Colm Ward, Dunfanaghy

- Barry Gallen, Castlederg/Donegal

- Robena Sweeney, Trentagh

- Brandon Mitchell, St. Johnston

- Anne McGonagle, Kincasslagh

- Patricia MacShane, Dunkineely

- Michael Dowdican, Tullaghan

- Vincent Freeburn, Belleek

Kathleen McPartland, Derry/Burnfoot

The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital of Kathleen McPartland nee McLaughlin, 41 Cornshell Fields, Steelstown, Derry and formerly Tooban, Burnfoot.

Wife of Jim, loving mother of Darren, Kara Ovington and Grainne Lapinskas, Grandmother of Rhianna, Zea, Joni and dear sister of Barney, Patrick, Cathal, Martin, Josephine Rodgers and the late Mary McLaughlin, Joan McGrory, James and John Joe.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brothers, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her late residence from 2pm on Sunday May 1. Removal on Tuesday morning May 3 at 10.15am to St Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Kathleen's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Society of St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Pat Ward, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Pat Ward, Cashellackan, The Acres, Ballyshannon. Peacefully, at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband to wife Maureen (nee Harrison, Ballintra).

Pat will be sadly missed by his sons Noel (Chicago), John (Grange) and daughters Sandra, Linda, Angela and Deborah, his brother and sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family home on Saturday until 8pm and Sunday from 4pm to 8pm with the house private at all other times.

Removal from the family home on Monday at 10.15am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o'clock. Followed by interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Donations, if so desired, to Cancer Care West or the Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on St. Patrick's Church page on www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Donations, if so desired, to Cancer Care West or the Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member.

Anne McGinley, Ballyshannon



The death has occurred of Anne McGinley (nee Carty), Upper Main St., Ballyshannon, peacefully, in Sligo University Hospital.

Remains will repose in Gilmartin's Funeral Home, Main St., Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, on Monday from 6pm to 8pm; walk through only and no handshaking.

Remains will arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass on Tuesday, followed by interment in The Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the St Patrick's Church webcam. House strictly private, please.

Forever loved and missed by son Mark, sisters, brothers, daughter-in-law, family circle and friends.

All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

Sadie Kelly, Glengad

The death has taken place of Sadie Kelly (John Denny), Ballysalla, Glengad.

Removal from Collins’s Funeral Premises last evening, to her daughter, Hannah Machaelides’ residence at Greencastle Road, Moville.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 9.30am for 10.30am mass in St Patrick’s Church Aughaclay, followed by burial in St. Mary’s graveyard Lagg. House private please from 10pm to 11am.

Please continue to adhere to advice regarding social distancing and mask wearing.

Colm Ward, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Colm Ward, Figart, Dunfanaghy.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Monday morning, May 2, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-cross-church

Family time please from 11 pm to 10 am. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

Barry Gallen, Castlederg/Donegal

The death has occurred of Barry Gallen 70, Cavan Road, Castlederg, Tyrone / Donegal



Peacefully, April 29, 2022 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Theresa, much loved father of Eoghain, cherished son of Frank and Geraldine, loving brother of Kieran, Adrian and Darren. Barry's remains will repose at his parents home, 70, Cavan Road, Castlederg from 4pm on Saturday, April 30.

Funeral from his parents home on Monday May 2 at 10.20 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Aghyaran.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam on http://www.parishofaghyaran.com/webcam.htm

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, son, parents, brothers, sister in law, niece, nephew and entire family circle.

Robena Sweeney, Trentagh

The death has occurred of Robena Sweeney (née Stewart) Clooncarney, Trentagh, Letterkenny, peacefully, in Letterkenny University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by parents James & Mary Isabella Stewart (Clooncarney) & sister Liz Peters (Glasgow).

Devoted wife & mother to husband Tommy, Jonathan, Maggie & family (Garryharry), Gillian, Danielle, Brett & family (Clooncarney), Paul, Caroline & family (Clooncarney), Clive, Joanne & family (Clooncarney), Sylvia, Jonathan & family (Ballybolother), Thomas (Clooncarney), Sinead & Padraig (Gold Coast Australia), Timothy & Karen (Clooncarney).

Fondly remembered by sisters Jean Rankin (Clooncarney), Mathleen Kovacs (Philadelphia) & Pearl Thomas (Bedford, England). Deeply regretted by her grandchildren, extended family, good neighbours and many friends.

Robena's remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon for service in Trentagh Presbyterian Church at 3pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The service can be viewed on the Trentagh Presbyterian Church Facebook page.

Family time to 11am. Family flowers only, donations to the Oncology ward Letterkenny University Hospital or Donegal Hospice care of any family member.

Brandon Mitchell, St. Johnston

The death has occurred of Brandon Mitchell, 27 Cois Abhainn, St. Johnston.

Brandon will be lovingly missed by his father Gerard, mother Michelle, sisters Brónagh, Shannon, Naomi, his niece Ava Jean, granddad Willie, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

To adhere to Brandon’s wishes the wake house and cremation is strictly private to family only.

No Mass cards or flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Animals in Need, Donegal c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.



Anne McGonagle, Kincasslagh

The sudden and peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny Hospital of Anne McGonagle, Loch An Dubh, Belcruit. Kincasslagh. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Stephen, daughters Marie, Anita, Siobhan, Philomena, and Theresa, sons Eugene,(Max) and Patrick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. Beloved sister of Sean, Vinney, Beatrice, Celia, and the late Sue, Ben, and Maura and her late parents Patrick and Bridget O'Donnell.

Her remains are reposing at her home in Belcruit with Rosary on Saturday night at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am in St. Mary's Church, Kincasslagh with interment in Belcruit Cemetery.



Patricia MacShane, Dunkineely

The death has occurred of Patricia MacShane (nee Fenelon), Main Street, Dunkineely.

Died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfecken. Beloved wife of the late Seamus and much loved mother of Brede, Tom, Dermot and John.

Predeceased by her sister Mary and her great-granddaughter Blossom. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Patsy, Cliona and Patrizia, adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family home in Dunkineely on Saturday until 9 pm.

Funeral mass on Sunday at 11am in the Church of St Joseph and St Conal, Bruckless, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on facebook page Bruckless Church St Joseph and St Conal.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Vincent de Paul c/o any family member.

Please respect family wishes by wearing face masks and abstain from handshaking.



Michael Dowdican, Tullaghan

The death has occurred at home, surround by his loving family, of Michael (known as Mack) Dowdican, Corbeg, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Margaret, his children, John, Frances, Ann, Michael, Helen, Danny and Mary, grandchildren, Daniel, Anita, Owen, Dylan, Rebecca, Shannon, Megan, Grace, Katie and Sean, His sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Predeceased by his parents, John and Frances, his brothers, John Joseph and Dannie, grandson Jack, his son-in-law Paddy and niece Lorraine.

Reposing at the family home on Saturday until 9pm and again on Sunday from 12noon until 5pm.

House private at all other times.

Removal on Sunday evening to St. Patrick’s Church, Tullaghan arriving at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday Morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers, Cliffoney.

Mack’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page.

Vincent Freeburn, Belleek

The death has taken place of Vincent Freeburn, Derrynacranog, Belleek, husband of the late Maureen.

Remains will repose on Sunday at Mulleek Community Centre BT93 2BX from 6.30pm to 8.30pm with entrance at Gallagher's Cross via Mulleek Rd. and exit via Connors Cross or Derrynacranog Rd. Remains will be removed from his residence on Monday via the main Kesh/Belleek Rd. and Mulleek Rd. arriving in St. Michael's Church, Mulleek for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired towards Ward 9 Patient Comfort Fund South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison or any family member.

Those wishing to express their condolences may do so on the page below.Forever loved and sadly missed by daughter Margaret, sons Peter, Leo and Breege, Liam and Catherine, Martin and Arlene, Michael and Monica, grandchildren Lily, Emma, Finn, Hannah, Levina, Sean Daithi, Muirin and good friend Emer, sister-in-law Mary Freeburn, brothers-in-law Jim and Peter Carty, family circle and friends. House is private to family only.

The funeral will be livestreamed and may be viewed on the following link Vincent Freeburn, Derrynacranog, Belleek Funeral Mass from St. Michael's Church, Mulleek, Belleek , Co. Fermanagh

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live and Inish Live, email news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.