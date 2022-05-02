Teenagers hospitalised after Lough Salt Road crash

Road diversions in place
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Lough Salt Road at Glen on Sunday evening, May 1.
The collision involved a car and occurred at approximately 9.40pm .
A female teen was taken from the scene to Letterkenny Hospital to be treated for serious injuries and a male teen was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The road is closed with diversions in place.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.