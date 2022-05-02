Search

02 May 2022

A great night of verse, song and camaraderie at launch of poetry collection

Launch of Gerry McLaughlin's debut collection 'The Breed of Me' a great success

A great night of verse, song and camaraderie at launch of poetry collection

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

02 May 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

There was a great air of bonhomie in Rockfield Community Centre as family and friends from all over Ireland gathered for the launch of Gerry McLaughlin's debut poetry collection. 

The Donegal writer was joined by a diverse group of well wishers ranging from All Ireland-winning hurling and football captains, former Donegal footballers, councillors, press colleagues, writers, singers, musicians, members of the legal profession and clergy. And particularly important to Gerry were the members of his family and people from the local community who were out in force to support him. 

He told those gathered: "It does not get any better for my me, my family, relations, friends, colleagues and even occasional sparring partners, to see so many of you here tonight for this big night and a million welcomes to you all. 

"As it says on the tin, the poems are about the breed of me - my father and mother and friends, ordinary people who to me, were extraordinary. 

"Many of them are about people who are no longer with us but who deserve to be remembered and honoured including our own baby Rose who lies eternally in Annagry 

"Place is also very important to me. Meenaleck in the Rosses where I first saw the light of a Gaeltacht morning, Marian Terrace, Cloghore; Galway, the city of the forever young; and most of all Corlea, the world's loveliest townland."

The collection was launched by Gerry's long time friends, Joe Connolly who captained Galway to All Ireland hurling glory in 1980, and Irish language poet Sean O'Coistealbh.

There was entertainment from musician and singer Gerry Hanberry, and recitals of poems from Joe Connolly, Sean O'Coistealbh, Siobhán McNamara, Eddie Henry and by Gerry himself. MC for the evening was Sylvester Maguire.

Gerry said: "I hope that The Breed of Me will make sure that the lives of those who have passed on were important, had value and that their songs will always be sung under mellow moons.

"So, míle buíochas to all those living and dead and the places who inspired me to put something down in their honour. To me they are all very special as they enriched me and made me so much better for knowing them although I know I must have tested them in many ways over the years.

"We only get one shot at this life so we should make it as memorable as we can, so enjoy this special night, enjoy each other’s company, laugh and live life to the full in the moment, for that is where the magic is."

Gerry expressed his thanks to everyone who came along or who helped in compiling the book or in organising the launch.

The Breed of Me is priced at €10 / £10 and is available locally.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media