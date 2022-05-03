Fatal road traffic collision in Inishowen

Carndonagh Mountain Road closed due to RTC
Gardaí in Donegal have warned the public that the Mountain Road, Carndonagh, is closed and will remain closed for a period of time as a result of a serious road traffic collision.
Road closures are in place at the North Pole on the Carndonagh side. Traffic will be diverted via Clonmany.
Updates to follow
