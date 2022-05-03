Convoy Community Environmental Committee AGM tonight

Have you ever wondered how you could play a positive role in your community? Well, the people in Convoy have the answer if you have got the time.

The annual general meeting of the Convoy Community Environmental Committee will take place tonight, Tuesday, May 3 at 7.30pm in the Black Memorial Hall.

New members can bring new ideas and projects. Over the years the committee has developed the park areas and last year they commissioned the new mural of Convoy Woollen Mills.

Meetings take place once a month for one hour approximately so it is hoped that will suit someone who can come along and get involved in their local community!

"We hope to see plenty of new faces and familiar ones too! This year we are hoping to make an entry into the Tidy Towns Competition so we would like to expand our current committee membership, " said a spokesperson.