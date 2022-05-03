Green light for upgrades at stunning Lurgabrack Nature Reserve

New walkways and a carpark are to be developed at the Lurgabrack Nature Reserve.

The amenity just outside Dunfanaghy has become popular for locals and tourists.

A 5.2km looped walk, Lurgabrack Nature Reserve takes in stunning views of Errigal, Muckish, the eye taken as far as Inishbofin and Tory islands.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has been granted permission for a development.

An existing car park is to be extended and realigned with 34 new car parking spaces added as well as four spaces for recreational vehicles.

New pedestrian walkways and green spaces will also be development.

Permission has also been given for the existing car park and roadway to be hard-surfaced.

The permission has been given by Donegal County Council with attached conditions in the interests of traffic safety, avoiding flooding and preserving road drainage.