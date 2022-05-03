Search

03 May 2022

Green light for upgrades at stunning Lurgabrack Nature Reserve

Planning permission has been granted for the works at the popular Dunfanaghy amenity

Green light for upgrades at stunning Lurgabrack Nature Reserve

Lurgabrack Nature Reserve.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

03 May 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

New walkways and a carpark are to be developed at the Lurgabrack Nature Reserve.

The amenity just outside Dunfanaghy has become popular for locals and tourists.

A 5.2km looped walk, Lurgabrack Nature Reserve takes in stunning views of Errigal, Muckish, the eye taken as far as Inishbofin and Tory islands.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has been granted permission for a development.

Letterkenny cystic fibrosis sufferer tells of new lease of life

Marc McCarron played a football match last weekend for the first time in 16 years

An existing car park is to be extended and realigned with 34 new car parking spaces added as well as four spaces for recreational vehicles.

New pedestrian walkways and green spaces will also be development.

Permission has also been given for the existing car park and roadway to be hard-surfaced.

The permission has been given by Donegal County Council with attached conditions in the interests of traffic safety, avoiding flooding and preserving road drainage.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media