Cup of Tae makes a hugely welcome return to Ardara after two-year absence

Photos by Thomas Gallagher
The Cup of Tae Festival made a hugely welcome return to Ardara at the weekend, following a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
There was a vibrant, upbeat atmosphere throughout the town as people of all ages came together for this fantastic celebration of traditional Irish music.
Held in memory of fiddler Johnny The Tae Gallagher, the annual festival attracts visitors from all over the world to concerts, masterclasses and sessions.
This year was no exception, and a great weekend was had by all.
Every year the festival honours some of the greats of traditional Irish music.
This year's opening night concert in the Nesbitt Arms honoured renowned accordion player Dermot Byrne.
After thanking the festival organisers, Mr Byrne told the concert audience: “It is a huge honour for me to be special guest at the concert this year. It was supposed to happen two years ago but because of the pandemic, we didn't get that far.”
Mr Byrne also hosted an accordion masterclass.
On Saturday night, the late Vincent and Jimmy Campbell from Glenties were honoured.
Sunday night's concert brought together all the musicians from the weekend in honour of the great man himself, Johnny ‘The Tae’ Gallagher.
The was the first of an exciting programme of festivals planned for Ardara over the year ahead.
Details can be found at Ardara.ie
