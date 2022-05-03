Search

03 May 2022

Cup of Tae makes a hugely welcome return to Ardara after two-year absence

There was a fantastic atmosphere of celebration in the town throughout the weekend

Cup of Tae makes a hugely welcome return to Ardara after two-year absence

Photos by Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

03 May 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

The Cup of Tae Festival made a hugely welcome return to Ardara at the weekend, following a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.


There was a vibrant, upbeat atmosphere throughout the town as people of all ages came together for this fantastic celebration of traditional Irish music.
Held in memory of fiddler Johnny The Tae Gallagher, the annual festival attracts visitors from all over the world to concerts, masterclasses and sessions.
This year was no exception, and a great weekend was had by all.
Every year the festival honours some of the greats of traditional Irish music.
This year's opening night concert in the Nesbitt Arms honoured renowned accordion player Dermot Byrne.
After thanking the festival organisers, Mr Byrne told the concert audience: “It is a huge honour for me to be special guest at the concert this year. It was supposed to happen two years ago but because of the pandemic, we didn't get that far.”
Mr Byrne also hosted an accordion masterclass.
On Saturday night, the late Vincent and Jimmy Campbell from Glenties were honoured.
Sunday night's concert brought together all the musicians from the weekend in honour of the great man himself, Johnny ‘The Tae’ Gallagher.
The was the first of an exciting programme of festivals planned for Ardara over the year ahead.
Details can be found at Ardara.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media