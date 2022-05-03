Search

03 May 2022

Woman (17) in serious condition after Lough Salt crash

The young woman has been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin

Garda Accident

Gardai have appealed for any witnesses to come forward

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

03 May 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A teenager involved in a car crash on the Lough Salt road on Sunday morning has been transferred to hospital in Dublin.

The 17-year-old woman is understood to be in a serious condition.

A single car collision occurred at Meenformal, Glen, Carrigart at around 9.15am on Monday.

A male and a female, both aged 17, were initially taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

A Garda spokesperson said that the female has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital and is said to be in a ‘serious’ condition.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information can contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

