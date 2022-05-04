Congratulations! 12-year-old Ukrainian refugee in Donegal wins chess tournament

Talented chess player Lukian Hushpit celebrating his win at a Sligo chess tournament recently
A 12-year-old Ukrainian refugee living in Donegal has won his category in the Irish Chess Union Spring Tournament.
Lukian Hushpit is living in the Bluestack Centre Hostel with his mother and two brothers and he attends Killian NS where there is a keen interest in chess.
Lukian is a Ukrainian Regional Champion Chess Player, and he won his section while competing in the prestigious tournament in Sligo this weekend. His new friends in Killian NS are very proud of their new classmate.
Well done Lukian!
