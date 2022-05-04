Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, May 4, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Sean Conway, Mulladuff

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Conway, Ballymanus, Mulladuff. His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home this evening, Wednesday May 4 from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm.

Reposing tomorrow, Thursday at his late residence, which will be strictly private to family only please.

Removal on Friday evening going to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for 6pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, May 7 at 11am with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery.

Joe Gorman, Malin Head

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home, Lisfannan, Fahan of Joe Gorman, Carnmalin, Malin Head.

Joe’s remains left Collins’s Funeral Premises at 4pm this evening, Wednesday May 4 going to his home.

Funeral from there at 1.30pm on Friday afternoon, May 6, for 2pm Funeral Mass in the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head followed by burial in Lagg Graveyard, Malin.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Bridie Gallagher, Glasgow and Lettercarn

The death has occurred of Bridie Gallagher, nee Duffy, Glasgow and Meenacarn.

Her remains will arrive at her niece, Annemarie Gillon’s residence, Dooey, Lettermacaward tomorrow evening, Thursday May 5 at 6pm.

Funeral on Friday morning, May 6 at 11am in St Brigid’s Church, Lettermacaward with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim Kenny, Slivebawn, Malin Head

The tragic death has taken place of Jim Kenny, Slivebawn, Malin Head.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place this afternoon, Wednesday May 4 going his late home.

Funeral leaving there on Friday morning, May 6 at 10.30am going to the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin. House Private tomorrow, Thursday from 9pm for family and close friends only please.

Charles 'Charlie' Lynch, 23 O'Maolchonaire Avenue, Donegal Town



The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) Lynch, 23 O'Maolchonaire Avenue, Milltown, Donegal Town, peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Remains reposing at his residence at 23 O'Maolchonaire Avenue until 10pm on Wednesday.

Charlie’s remains will leave his late residence at 10.15am on Thursday for funeral Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Killymard with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Paul Breslin, Baltoney, Gortahork



The sudden death has taken place of Paul Breslin, Baltoney, Gortahork.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Kathleen, his sister Evelyn and brother Hugo. Survived by his sister Marie and brother Danny, brother-in-law Seamus, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Baltoney. Funeral from there on Thursday, for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm. House will be private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.

Michael Daly, London and formerly Buncrana

The death has taken place in Islington, London of Michael Daly formerly of 38 St Joseph’s Park, Buncrana.

Michael’s remains are reposing at his sister Helen’s residence at 38 St Joseph’s Park.

Removal from there on Thursday at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live at www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Hugh Rodgers, Mullaghduff

The sudden death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh Rodgers, Mullaghduff.

His remains reposed in McGlynn’s Funeral home with rosary and later removal to his own home.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the New Cemetery.

Agnes Breslin (née Mulreany) Ballymachill, Frosses

The death has occurred of Agnes Breslin (née Mulreany), Ballymachill, Frosses, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Pat and son Patsy. Agnes will be sadly missed by her daughters Eileen, Margaret, Mary, Sarah and her sons John and Michael, daughters in-law, sons in law, her 20 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, her brother Maurice and sister Mary Bridget, nieces and nephews and a large circle of family and friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing privately for family, close friends and neighbours, at her home today Wednesday, until 10pm.

Removal on Thursday for 12 noon funeral Mass at the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors.

Agnes’ funeral Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-marys-frosses-inver

Kevin Doherty, Harbour Road, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at his home of Kevin Doherty, Harbour Road, Bunbeg and formerly of Ballina, Co. Mayo.

Predeceased by his wife Peg. Sadly missed by his daughters Jean and Evelyn; sons Seamus, Padraic, Brendan, Kevin, Vincent, Frankie, Martin and Micheal; sister Phil, brother Vincent, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his home. Rosary nightly at 8pm. House private after rosary until 11am.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, on Thursday at 11am with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page and on the Teach Pobail Mhuire webcam.

David Whelan, Ballyboe, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny / Oola, Limerick

The death has occurred of David Whelan, Ballyboe, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny / Oola, Limerick

David will be sadly and sorely missed by his wife Bridie, his sons Jake and Ben, sisters Mary, Bridget and Joan, brothers Liam and John and his extended family.

Remains reposing at his residence. Funeral Mass in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny on Thursday at 11am. Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

