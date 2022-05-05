Alzheimer Society celebrates charity Tea Day at new Ballybofey premises

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (The ASI), celebrates the Alzheimer’s Tea Day Comeback at their new premises in Ballybofey on Thursday, May 5.

The Covid-19 pandemic moved the event online for the past two years and now Alzheimer’s Tea Day, which is The ASI’s biggest and most important fundraiser, is back.

Tea Day sees people come together for a chat and a cup of tea, to raise vital much-needed funds for dementia supports and services.

The new and improved offices opened by Boxer Jason Quigley will allow The ASI to offer Dementia Supports and Services such as social clubs, Alzheimer's Cafes, support groups and family carer training in the new Ballybofey premises.

Speaking at the Tea Day event at the new Ballybofey facility, Carol Molloy ASI interim Operations Manager for the Northwest, Northeast & Midlands said: “We are so pleased to invite people to attend our new premises in Ballybofey on this very important day for The ASI.

"Tea Day is the biggest and most crucial fundraising campaign on our calendar, and we are so glad to meet with local service users in our new facility.

"These new premises will enable us to continue offering services and supports to people living with dementia and their families in Donegal as well as provide a hub for staff and volunteers. I’d like to express our gratitude to Jason Quigley for taking the time to open our new premises, his support is immensely appreciated.”

An estimated 2,451 people are living with dementia in Donegal, and each year more than 11,000 people develop the disease across the country – at least 30 people every day.

Can’t host a Tea Day this year? You can still support dementia care and services by making a donation on Alzheimer.ie

For those who haven’t had a chance to sign up to host a Tea Day on May 5 and still wish to host a Tea Day party, you still can. There’s always time for tea!



HOW TO HOST A TEA DAY IN FOUR EASY STEPS:

1. SIGN UP – Register on teaday.ie and we’ll send your Organiser’s Toolkit, which includes posters, collection boxes, raffle tickets, and everything you need to make your Tea Day a success.

2. HOST – Share a cuppa, share a few stories, maybe share a laugh with your friends and loved ones at home, in the garden, at work or in the community. You can host a Tea Day, however, and wherever you like.

3. REMEMBER – Remember that you’re doing something extraordinary. All of the funds you raise will support dementia services – and help people when they need it.

4. SHARE your Tea Day event on social media. Post your photos and videos, and don’t forget to use our hashtags #TeaDay2022 #TogetherForTea