05 May 2022

'Ireland's Fittest School' title awarded to national school in Dunfanaghy

Prize includes €5,000 worth of sports equipment

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

05 May 2022 11:33 AM

A Donegal school has scooped the prestigious title of being “Ireland's Fittest School”

Scoil Na Croise Naofa, Dunfanaghy, has been given the award in recognition of what adjudicators called “a culture of fitness evident throughout the school”, following its participation in a competition in which over 500 primary schools north and south took part.

Launched last November, the six-months long initiative – fronted by well-known Irish Olympians, athletes Phil Healy and David Gillick and organised by banana distributors Fyffes – had the goal of adding focus to the importance of exercise, fitness and healthy eating amongst young people.

Mary O’Donnell, teacher at Scoil Na Croise Naofa, congratulated the children, teachers, staff and parents for all their “efforts and commitment”.

Funding boost for Donegal charity will lead to revolutionary treatment for patients

No Barriers Foundation to deliver Ireland’s first upper-body exoskeleton therapy

And she added: “Each month’s challenge generated great excitement, and every child strived to partake in the activities. The Fyffes initiative was fun, inclusive and rewarding for our entire school community."

A central feature was a series of exercise routines devised and recorded online by Olympians Healy and Gillick which competing schools could adopt as part of their PE curriculum and against which performance could be measured.

The award to the Dunfanaghy school will comprise some €5,000 worth of sports equipment to be chosen by the school plus a visit from athletes Healy and Gillick on dates yet to be arranged.

Above: Irish Olympians, athletes David Gillick and Phil Healy

Further details can be viewed online at www.fyffesfitsquad.ie

