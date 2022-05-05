Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, May 5, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Pauric Kelly, Foxford, Mayo / Letterkenny

- Jim Francis, Letterkenny

- Josephine Bradley, Letterkenny

- Mary Joyce, Dungloe

- Sean Conway, Mulladuff

- Joe Gorman, Malin Head

- Bridie Gallagher, Glasgow and Lettercarn

- Jim Kenny, Slivebawn, Malin Head

- Charles Lynch, Donegal Town

- Paul Breslin, Gortahork

- Michael Daly, Buncrana and London

- Hugh Rodgers, Mullaghduff

- Agnes Breslin, Frosses

- Kevin Doherty, Bunbeg

- David Whelan, Letterkenny / Oola, Limerick

Pauric Kelly, Foxford, Mayo / Letterkenny



The death has occurred of Paddy Kelly (Pauric) of Belass, Foxford, Co Mayo and formerly of Ballyconnelly, Newmills, Letterkenny.

He is greatly missed by his loving and devastated wife of almost 50 years, Margaret (neé Murray), his heartbroken daughter Elaine, her husband Lorcan, his adoring grandchildren, Iarla, Joni and Shay who were the light of their Gaga's life, his brother Gerard (Scotland), sister Noreen (Letterkenny), brothers and sister-in-law and his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Jim Francis, Letterkenny



The death has occurred of James (Jim) Francis, 20, Solomons Manor, Lettterkenny and formerly of Belfast.

Predeceased by his wife Peggy (née Doherty), Derry. Loving father of Simon, daughter Dympna Faulkner (Cork). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, grandchildren Hope, Emma, Conor, Gerard, Liam and Sarah, son-in-law Joe Faulkner (Cork), daughter-in-law Deirdre, sisters Rosaleen Haughian (Ballyynahinch (Co Down) and Edith Francis, Castlewellan, (Co Down).

His remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Mountain Top Lettterkenny on Thursday from 6pm to 7.30pm with removal to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, for Reception Prayers at 8pm, reposing overnight.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only please; donations, if wished, to St Eunans Nursing Home Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd., Letterkenny.

Josephine Bradley, Letterkenny



The peaceful death has taken place at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Drumany, Letterkenny of Josephine Bradley, née Timoney, 38 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny F92 H5XY and formerly Meenatawey, Fintown.

Predeceased by her husband Liam in 2009 and son Mark 2011, sisters Veronica, Maria, Gertrude and Helena. Deeply missed by her loving sons Paul, Birmingham, Kevin, Letterkenny and Declan, Galway, daughters-in-law Suky, Lorraine, Collette and Kathryn, grandchildren Leanne, Lucas, Zack, Alyssa and Elliot, sisters Kathleen Higgins, Dublin, Angela Gibbons, Dublin, Carmel Collins, Kildare, Anastasia Bagnall, Dublin, Christina Timoney, Dublin brothers Peter, Ballymacool and Leonard, Ballymacool, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm on Thursday. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 4.10pm going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 4.30pm Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment will take place afterwards at Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Arch View Lodge Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Mary Joyce, Dungloe



The death has taken place of Mary Joyce, Main Street, Dungloe.

Sadly missed by her husband Joe, sons Joseph and Kevin, daughters Donna and Siobhan (Morahan), daughters-in-law Rachael and Bridgita, son-in-law Kevin Morahan and grandchildren Joe and Emily.

Her remains will repose in Mc Glynn's Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Dungloe, on Thursday from 4pm to 9pm and on Friday from 2pm to 9pm, with Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm in St Crona's Church, Dungloe, followed by interment in Maghery Cemetery.

Sean Conway, Mulladuff

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Conway, Ballymanus, Mulladuff.

His remains will be reposing on Thursday at his late residence which will be strictly private to family only please.

Removal on Friday evening going to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for 6pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, May 7 at 11am with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery.

Joe Gorman, Malin Head

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home, Lisfannan, Fahan of Joe Gorman, Carnmalin, Malin Head.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there at 1.30pm on Friday afternoon for 2pm Funeral Mass in the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head followed by burial in Lagg Graveyard, Malin.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Bridie Gallagher, Glasgow and Lettercarn

The death has occurred of Bridie Gallagher, nee Duffy, Glasgow and Meenacarn.

Her remains will arrive at her niece, Annemarie Gillon’s residence, Dooey, Lettermacaward at 6pm on Thursday.

Funeral on Friday morning at 11am in St Brigid’s Church, Lettermacaward with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim Kenny, Slivebawn, Malin Head

The tragic death has taken place of Jim Kenny, Slivebawn, Malin Head.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Friday morning at 10.30am going to the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin. House private on Thursday from 9pm for family and close friends only please.

Charlie Lynch, Donegal Town



The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) Lynch, 23 O'Maolchonaire Avenue, Milltown, Donegal Town, peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital.

His remains will leave his late residence at 10.15am on Thursday for Funeral Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Killymard with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Paul Breslin, Gortahork



The sudden death has taken place of Paul Breslin, Baltoney, Gortahork.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Kathleen, his sister Evelyn and brother Hugo. Survived by his sister Marie and brother Danny, brother-in-law Seamus, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Baltoney.

Funeral from there on Thursday, for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.

Michael Daly, London and formerly Buncrana

The death has taken place in Islington, London of Michael Daly formerly of 38 St Joseph’s Park, Buncrana.

Michael’s remains are reposing at his sister Helen’s residence at 38 St Joseph’s Park.

Removal from there on Thursday at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live at www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Hugh Rodgers, Mullaghduff

The sudden death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh Rodgers, Mullaghduff.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the New Cemetery.

Agnes Breslin (née Mulreany), Frosses

The death has occurred of Agnes Breslin (née Mulreany), Ballymachill, Frosses, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Pat and son Patsy. Agnes will be sadly missed by her daughters Eileen, Margaret, Mary, Sarah and her sons John and Michael, daughters in-law, sons in law, her 20 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, her brother Maurice and sister Mary Bridget, nieces and nephews and a large circle of family and friends and neighbours.

Removal on Thursday for 12 noon Funeral Mass at the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors.

Agnes’ funeral Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-marys-frosses-inver

Kevin Doherty, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at his home of Kevin Doherty, Harbour Road, Bunbeg and formerly of Ballina, Co Mayo.

Predeceased by his wife Peg. Sadly missed by his daughters Jean and Evelyn; sons Seamus, Padraic, Brendan, Kevin, Vincent, Frankie, Martin and Micheal; sister Phil, brother Vincent, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, on Thursday at 11am with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page and on the Teach Pobail Mhuire webcam.

David Whelan, Letterkenny / Oola, Limerick

The death has occurred of David Whelan, Ballyboe, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny / Oola, Limerick

David will be sadly and sorely missed by his wife Bridie, his sons Jake and Ben, sisters Mary, Bridget and Joan, brothers Liam and John and his extended family.

Remains reposing at his residence. Funeral Mass in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny on Thursday at 11am. Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live and Inish Live, email news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.