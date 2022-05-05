NO patients waiting on beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning

In a huge change in fortunes for Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH), the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) Trolley Watch figures indicate that there was not a single admitted patient waiting on a trolley bed this morning.

This makes it only one of four in the whole state, that was said to have no-one waiting on trolley beds to be admitted to a ward.

Across the country's 428 admitted patients are waiting for beds, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

355 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 73 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The Letterkenny figure is put into further positivity when it is compared with the situation at Sligo University Hospital this morning.

There 34 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning. 21 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 13 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The HSE themselves use a different criteria for bed admission analysis and stipulate that if a person has been placed in a ward situation, regardless if they are on a trolley bed, they are not deemed to be fully admitted to the hospital.