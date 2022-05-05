Final week to apply for Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme

Artists and Creative Arts Workers interested in applying for the Basic Income for the Arts Pilot Scheme must submit an application before the deadline of 1pm next Thursday May 12.

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media opened the application portal in mid-April and has been receiving a large number of applications since then.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht and Media, Catherine Martin said:

“When I launched the Basic income for the Arts scheme on April 5, I encouraged all artists and creative arts workers to apply for the scheme which will see 2,000 eligible applicants receive €325 a week for 3 years.

"It is encouraging to see the level of enthusiasm for this scheme from the sector and applications are coming in at a steady pace. I encourage anyone who is eligible who has not yet applied to register and submit your application well in advance of the 1pm deadline on Thursday May 12”.

The Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme will run over a three year period (2022 – 2025) and will be open to eligible artists and creative arts sector workers.

The overarching objective of the scheme is to address the earnings instability that can be associated with the intermittent, periodic, and often project-based nature of work in the arts. The scheme will research the impact on artists and creative arts workers creative practice of providing the security of a basic income, thereby reducing income precarity.

Applicants should read the Guidelines and Frequently Asked Questions pages before applying through the online portal. All are available through www.gov.ie/basicincomearts.

Applicants should gather their supporting documentation (as outlined in the Guidelines) in advance of applying. There is also a short video to assist with applications and a voicemail service and dedicated email are available to those who may need assistance with using the online portal.