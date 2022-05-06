Search

06 May 2022

Joint public consultation drop in events

Donegal development plan and wind variation meetings

Connie Duffy

06 May 2022 8:33 AM

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Would you like to have a say in helping to shape future policies that affect almost everything we do in Donegal?

If so you might like to know that Donegal County Council is inviting people to get involved in public consultation drop-in events on the pre-draft public consultation for the new County Donegal Development Plan 2024-2030 and the proposed variation to the current County Donegal Development Plan 2018-2024 regarding a wind energy policy framework

The events will be held at various locations during the month of May.

The new County Development Plan will set out an overall strategy for the proper planning and sustainable development of the county and will guide future planning and public investment decisions during the period 2024-2030.

Separately the proposed variation to the existing County Donegal Development Plan 2018-2024 specifically provides a policy framework for the development of wind energy in the county.

The schedule of these public consultation drop-in events is as follows:

More information on the pre-draft consultation on the new County Development Plan 2024-2030 is available at: www.donegaldevplan.ie

For more on the proposed variation to the current County Donegal Development Plan 2018-2024 regarding a wind energy policy framework, you can go to:
https://www.donegalcoco.ie/services/planning/planningpolicy/wind%20energy%20policy%20frame work/

The public is also invited to make submissions on these public consultation processes by Friday, June 3.

