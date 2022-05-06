A great night's craic guaranteed as Leghowney Hall hosts its 100th Hooley

Stock Image
The Leghowney community is celebrating its 100th Hooley in the Hall.
Everyone is invited to come along to Leghowney Hall near Donegal Town for a great night's music, dancing and craic to mark this momentous occasion.
Any money raised on the night will go to Solace Cancer Support Centre in Donegal Town.
The Hooley in the Hall takes place on Wednesday, May 11 from 8.30pm to 10.30pm, with music by Country Traditions. Entry is €8 and included the famous Leghowney supper.
