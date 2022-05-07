Rathmullan DIL group took to the street, the Swilly and the beach

The large crowd await the start of the event in Rathmullan
Well done to the organisers of the Darkness Into Light event in Rathmullan - they took to the street, the beach, and the water to mark the fundraising event.
Lights shone on Lough Swilly as many people took to the water visa boats not to mention the few hardy souls that braved the cold water swimming.
The ladies doing their bit in Rathmullan this morning
The organisers also used the beach well and lined beautiful pathways with small lights to brighten up the morning.
What a great way to use your surroundings - well done all!
