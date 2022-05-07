Search

07 May 2022

West Donegal swimmers take DIL to the water

Carrickfinn shows the way

Charlie, left and his intrepid band of swimmers at the Boatstrand, Carrickfinn

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

07 May 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Well done to Charlie Boyle and his intrepid band of early morning swimmers in West Donegal who braved the cold water at The Boatstrand, Carrickfinn this morning to do their bit for the Darkness Into Light fundraiser.

These hardy souls do this almost every morning and swear the benefits of an early dip keep them fresh as a daisy all day.

"The water was lovely this morning and calm as anything," said Charlie.

"Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem and Pieta do great work in intervention and support. Our own GAA club, Naomh Muire Íochtar Na Rosann, recently ran a Safetalk course which prepares us for having a safe conversation with someone in need."

He also praised the organisers of the local walks in Gaoth Dobhair agus Árrain Mhór this morning and those who took part.

