07 May 2022

Castlefin group takes part in their own Darkness Into Light walk

Promise to go bigger and better next year

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

07 May 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

A number of people organised their own mini Darkness Into Light events in their own towns and villages this morning.

One such gathering took place in Castlefin. They walked from the Diamond in the centre of town to the local Robert Emmets GAA pitch.

Girl power: Ladies from the Castlefin area that took part earlier today

"Thanks to everyone for coming out this morning for our walk. It was great weather and none of us slept in. We had a great wee crowd and shows the awareness of mental health and the power of the Darkness Into Light event.

"We raised a total of €427.50 for Pieta this morning so well done and a huge thank you to everyone for donating. Let's go bigger and better next year folks," said a spokesperson for the organisers earlier today.

News

