ATU Donegal host 'How To Explain The Invisible' Concussion Conference

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Donegal, in conjunction with the Sport Concussion Awareness and Training (SCAT) project, will host a hybrid event on Thursday next, May 12 at 5.30pm titled 'Concussion Conference: How To Explain The Invisible' which will delve into sport concussion research that is currently being undertaken by an Erasmus+ funded project.

The Sport Concussion Awareness and Training (SCAT) project aims to provide an in-depth understanding of the definition and implications of concussion in a sport and exercise setting and focuses on supporting and providing continuous professional development to teachers, trainers, and mentors.

SCAT Project partners include ATU Donegal; ATU Galway; La Trobe University, Australia; Oxford Brookes University, UK; University of Southern Denmark; and The International Concussion and Head Injury Research Foundation (ICHIRF).

The first session will feature a panel that will give perspectives on concussion from various angles. The panel includes a Consultant Surgeon, Donegal GAA team doctor, and former International Rules team doctor, Mr. Kevin Moran; former Donegal GAA player and current Sports Scientist to US Soccer, Kate Keaney and PhD researcher in Concussion Education and Awareness from ATU Galway, Caomhan Conaghan.

The second session will give ATU student researchers a platform to share their current research.

This event will highlight the need for concussion education at all levels of sport. Attendees will receive a copy of a training guide developed by the SCAT project team and will have the opportunity to give feedback on the document at the event.

The event will take place at the Letterkenny campus and with limited tickets available. The event will also be live-streamed for those who cannot attend in person.

For tickets, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/how-to-explain-the-invisible-tickets-317557431827