Spectacular coastal cottage comes onto property market

A cottage located in one of the most scenic positions on the north west coastline, along the famed Wild Atlantic Way is up for sale. Glenoory is a unique property set on about 44.5 acres. It has come onto the market priced at €450,000.

The property was constructed in the early 1960’s by the current owners. The residence, which has one bedroom and one bathroom, is described as requiring some modernisation, according to their advertisement on daft.ie. The property occupies a waterfront position overlooking Trá Na Rossan Bay.

Locally there has been significant re-development of one-off housing so there is scope to extend and renovate the property subject to the necessary planning permissions.



There is a storage shed to the rear of the main house which may be developed to form part of the main house. A key feature of the property is the surrounding grounds which offers about 350 metres of wild Atlantic frontage. There is a sheltered lawn area around the house which is fantastic for entertaining and appreciating the panoramic views surrounding the residence.

Please contact the Savills Country Agency and speak to Liam McCarthy on 01 663 4359 who will be able to furnish you with more details and information in relation to the property. Please visit daft.ie where you will find the relevant guidelines and directions relating to the property.