08 May 2022

On the catwalk: Errigal College students at Let’s Fix Fashion event

Pupils enjoy Smock Alley Theatre experience

Errigal College

Errigal College teacher pupils with teacher Caitriona Hason

Reporter:

Contributed

08 May 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Errigal College in Letterkenny was one of only five schools in Ireland who were chosen to perform in this year’s Let’s Fix Fashion catwalk event.

Hundreds of secondary schools signed up when the exciting Green Schools Let’s Fix Fashion project was launched by An Taisce last October.

The project culminated in an end-of-year live Catwalk event that was held in the Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin this week.

Errigal College was chosen after raising awareness of the devastating impacts of the fashion industry, and the ways they encouraged students and teachers  to push the fashion system towards greater ecological integrity and social justice. 

Students were encouraged to upcycle their own clothes, buy second-hand or buy from more ethical and sustainable brands.

MAIN PIC:

Geography teacher Caitriona Hasson with three of her models, Chinazam Chukwuneke, Peter O’Donnell and Evie Canny. Missing from the photo is Luanna Santchuk. On the back row are some of the SWAP Project team: Sebastian Dragisic, Toni Siljak, Anthony Orr, Joe McCafferty, Ryan Doran and Adoara Obialo.

Project coordinator, Ms Caitriona Hasson summed up the reason her students got involved.

“We are all consumers, and have the power to make change," she said.

Ms Hasson’s team will be involved in ETBI’s May Day for Sustainability  They will be strutting down the catwalk in Errigal College's temporarily repurposed polytunnel at the back of the school, modelling clothes from the Good & New charity shop in Letterkenny.

Ms Hasson said she can't thank the Good and New staff enough: “This shop has been extremely helpful to us throughout the project this year.”

Needless to say, Errigal College’s principal Danny McFadden is very proud of this achievement.

“Of course we’re delighted and proud," he said.

"Ms Caitriona Hasson has an uncanny ability to achieve success with her projects. Her hard work and our good students are a good combination.”

Simply the Vest!

Meanwhile, Errigal College’s hard working Parents’ Association once again showed their commitment to every aspect of school life when they presented a large set of athletics bibs to the school.


Errigal College Parents' Association members Joanne Wade and Maria McGroarty presenting the new athletics vests to Eamonn Collum and school principal Danny McFadden

The bibs were generously sponsored by O’Reilly Sports, who are also the providers of the school’s jackets and Errigal College  are very grateful for a contribution from Moyle Plant Ltd. in Dunfanaghy.

Errigal College’s Parents’ Association have been busy this year. They recently held a Daffodil Day and raised over €500 for the Irish Cancer Society.

News

