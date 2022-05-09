Search

09 May 2022

Man to face trial for false imprisonment of woman and other related charges

The man has been sent forward to the next sitting of Donegal Town Circuit Court

Donegal Town Courthouse

Donegal Town Courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

09 May 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

A 51-year-old man has been sent forward for trial for offences including false imprisonment of a woman and threatening to kill a garda.

Last Wednesday’s sitting of Donegal District Court heard that Ciaran Burke of Drumduff, Mountcharles, was served with the book of evidence. 

He is charged with assaulting a garda, producing a thick chain 12 to 18 inches long in the course of the assault, and threatening to kill the garda. He is also charged with false imprisonment of Jennifer Sweeney at Drumduff, Inver, contrary to Section 15 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against The Person Act; theft of a Samsung Galaxy Phone belonging to Jennifer Sweeney at Leghowney, Donegal Town; criminal damage to the phone, also at Leghowney; three counts of dangerous driving, one each of which was allegedly committed at N56 Drumbeagh, Mountcharles, Leghowney, Donegal Town, and Dromore, Mountcharles. 

All of the offences are alleged to have been committed on December 18, 2021.

Inspector David Durkin told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had instructed that the dangerous driving and assault charges be dealt with in the district court. The other five offences were included in the book of evidence and will be heard in the circuit court. 

The inspector said the DPP consented that Burke be sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Donegal Circuit Court sitting in Letterkenny, starting on December 6. 

Barrister Simon Gillespie asked if all the charges could be heard together at the circuit court.

“It would be tidier to have them dealt with together since it was one incident,” he said. 

Judge Sandra Murphy acknowledged that the charges were connected but said she would follow the DPP directions.

Burke was remanded on continuing bail on condition that he have no contact whatsoever with the injured party, directly or indirectly; that he stay away from the townland of Munterneese, Mountcharles; that he sign on at Donegal Town Garda Station once a week; that he be contactable by mobile phone 24 hours a day. 

Legal aid was granted to Tracy Horan Solicitors and one barrister (junior counsel).

The non circuit court charges were adjourned to January 4.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media