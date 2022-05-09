Breaking; Donegal woman (17) dies after bank holiday crash

The 17-year-old woman involved in a road traffic accident in Carrigart on the Bank Holiday weekend has died.
The woman passed away at Beaumont Hospital on Monday evening.
The collision, which involved a single car occurred at approximately 9:15pm on Sunday, May 1, at vMeenformal, Glen, Carrigart.
The female, aged 17, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries and then transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where she passed away.
A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.
“Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.
“Anyone with information can contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”
