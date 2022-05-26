'A morning for Michael Jack' raises over €7,000 for Glenties Day Centre

A fundraising tea and coffee morning was held at the Market Hall in Glenties earlier this month in memory of the late Michael Jack O'Donnell.

This week, his partner Bernie Keeney and mother Nora Jack O'Donnell presented a cheque of €7,039.80 to representatives of the Glenties Day Centre. It was an institution close to Michael Jack's heart. Members of the Keeney and O'Donnell families expressed their gratitude to everyone who helped out or donated.

May 1 was the date of his first anniversary and huge numbers from the local Glenties community and the surrounding areas visited the Market Hall for 'A morning for Michael Jack'.

Michael Jack was best known for his love of GAA, chronicling the fortunes of Donegal and his local club Naomh Conaill, and much else besides, through the lens, and when away from the touchlines, would spend much of his time away enjoying a cup of coffee.

The Glenties Day Centre provides a setting for senior citizens to socialise and participate in activities such as cards, bingo and chair exercises in a friendly environment. New clients are always welcome, so please contact the supervisor on 00353749551766. During the pandemic they provided Meals on Wheels for people in the locality.