Milford GAA club lodge plans for major development

The Milford GAA club has sought planning permission for a major new development.

The proposed facility is to be located adjacent to the club’s current home at Moyle View Park.

Milford are seeking to develop a new playing field and a new training field. The development would also see the construction of a new spectator stand and toilet facilities.

A car parking area and internal service roads would be incorporated into the development.

Documents lodged in recent days with Donegal County Council show the provision of fencing, floodlighting and ballstops and all associated site works.

The planning permission was lodged by Aodh McCormack on behalf of CLG Baile na nGalloghlach. The local authority is due to make a decision on the development by July 14.

In June 2021, Milford launched a major Club Development Draw to help fund the development.

At the draw launch, the Milford club president Fergus Friel noted how the club would celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2023.

He said: “This will be the start of the building blocks to help us reach our goals so we can look back on what we have achieved together across four decades.”