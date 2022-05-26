Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, May 26, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Sylvia Long, Ballyshannon



The death has occurred peacefully at her residence, of Sylvia Long, 56 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon.



Her remains are reposing at John McGee's Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon on Friday evening from 7pm to 9pm.

House strictly private please

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am. The funeral will travel via Ernedale Heights and Erne Sreet to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass Interment afterwards in The Rock Cemetery, Ballyshannon.

Jimmy Sweeney, Rosnakil



The peaceful death has taken place of Jimmy Sweeney, The Ross, Rossnakill, Fanad.



Predeceased by his loving wife, Margaret, brothers, Mick and Eddie, sisters, Rosie and Nan and grandson Conor. Sadly missed by his brother, Frank, sister Brigid, sons, Michael, Joe, Aidan, Dannie, Gerard and Seamus, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren and his wider circle of family and friends.

His remains are reposing at the family home.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Massmount with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Day Centre, Fanad C/O any family member.

Funeral mass can be view live on St Mary's Fanavolty and St Columba's Massmount Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/stmarysfanavolty

Pat Boyle, Mountcharles



The death has occurred of Pat Boyle, Drimgorman - Barr, Mountcharles.



Beloved husband of Kitty, loving father of Shaun and Patrick, Patricia, Michelle, Geraldine, Marian, Catriona, Jennifer and Deirdre and much loved brother of John Joe, Bernadette, Noreen, Kathleen, Teresa, Margaret and Mary(USA) and the late Tom, Danny and Breege. He will be forever loved and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, daughter-in-law and partner, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, sisters in law and brothers in law, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence on Thursday until i9pm, and on Friday from 2pm to 9pm. House strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Donegal Hospice, care of George Irwin Funeral Directors or any family member.

Barney O'Reilly, Lettterkenny

The death has occurred peacefully at the Donegal Hospice, of Bernard (Barney) O'Reilly, Old Brook Court, Leck, Letterkenny, Donegal, F92 FD1H and formerly of Steelaun, Carrowmore-Lacken, Killala, Co Mayo.

Beloved husband of Carmel, father of Aisling, grandfather of Ella, and father-in-law of Luke. Mourned by his nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

His remains are reposing at home in Old Brook Court, Leck, Letterkenny, on Thursday until 9pm. Family time please from 9pm to 11am and house private morning of the funeral.

Removal on Friday at 12.10pm to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed on St Eunans Cathedral Webcam Link

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o Con Mc Daid, Funeral Director or any family member.

Paul Brennan, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred of Paul Brennan, 7 Sprackburn Drive, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his Father Michael. Sadly missed by his mum Bernie, sister Michelle, brother Barry, grandfather James, brothers-in-law, nephew and nieces. Fondly remembered by extended family members and a wide circle of friends.

His remains are reposing at his mother's residence High Road, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there on Friday morning for Mass at 11am in St Eunan's Cathedral followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Rainbow Project, Derry care of any family member.

Frances McGinley, Milford

The death has occurred of Frances McGinley, Moylehill, Milford, peacefully at Donegal Hospice surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerald, daughters Lorraine and Veronica, sons Paul, Ciaran and Gerald, son-in-law Darren, daughter-in-law Shauna, partners Shane, Ceara and Fiona, grandchildren Nicole, Dylan, Kerrie, Cormac, Chloe, Clodagh, Robyn, Ryan and Cylah, great-grandchildren Maisie and Ella, brothers Sean, Michael, Pat, Des, Joe and Gerard, sisters Philomena and Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her grandson Ricky, sister Rose and brother Eugene (Tootsie).

Her remains reposing at her home with Rosary at 9pm. Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church, Milford on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Celia Feeley, Glengad

The death has occurred of Celia Feeley (nee Crossan), Wetherby, West Yorkshire and formerly Glengad, Malin, peacefully at home after a short illness.

Proud and loving mother of Gerard (Ged) and mother in law to Joanne. Her unwavering devotion to her three grandsons Tom, Harry and Freddie will be forever remembered. Deeply missed by her heartbroken sisters, Mary, Sadie, Evelyn, Frances, Bernie, Kathleen, Doreen and her loyal, to the end brother Brian.

Her remains will repose where you may pay your respects from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Liam Collins Funeral Premises, 1 Dunailainn, Culdaff, F93 HE03.

Removal will take place on Thursday, June 2 to the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh, for a private family/extended family funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on www.carndonaghparish.com

Family flowers only, or if desired, donations to St Gemma's Hospice, Moortown, Leeds c/o any family member.

Philomena Frize, Churchill

The sudden death has taken place in Sydney, Australia of Philomena Frize, formerly Prucklish, Churchill.

Predeceased by parents Jim and Annie Frize. Fondly remembered by partner Lesley. Deeply regretted by brothers Thomas (Drumkeen), James (Trenagh), Noel (Derora), Liam (Boston) Terry (Derora), sisters Marie (London) Kathleen (Derora), Anne (Prucklish), Joan (Letterkenny) and Claire (Prucklish). Always remembered by her extended family members, brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Memorial service to celebrate the life of Philomena Frize will be held on Saturday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Glenswilly. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly

