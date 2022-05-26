Daniel O’Donnell among a host of musical guests at  Relay For Life Donegal

Daniel O’Donnell, patron of Relay For Life Donegal, will be the star attraction at this weekend’s event
The Donegal Relay For Life takes place this Saturday and Sunday at the Atlantic Technological University campus in Letterkenny and there will be a host of musical guests.
Daniel O’Donnell, patron of Relay For Life Donegal, will be the star attraction at this weekend’s event.
The singer will be performing on both the Saturday and Sunday. He will be joined over the weekend by his wife, Majella, herself a cancer survivor.
Other acts lined up to perform at the event include Callum Keavney, Hard 2 Beat, the Wild Rovers, David Craig, Sean Cuddy, Elaine Boyle, Shunie Crampsie, Eddie Gallagher, Anne Biddie, Keelan Browne, Evelyn Gallagher, Paul and Jason McCahill , Hugo Duncan, Sinead Black, David James, Seamus McGee, John McNicholl, Annette Griffin and John Staunton, Noelle Shevlin, Amy Meehan, Pat Peoples, and John Paul McHugh among others.
The Fanadians and Tory Sound will also be bringing their unique talents to the event.
Relay For Life gets underway at 5pm on Saturday finishing at the same time on the Sunday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.