Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, June 20, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Liam Donagher, Kistenaugh, Cashelard, Ballyshannon

- Sammy Dill, Gortcally, Kerrykeel

- Michael Gibbons, Beltony, Raphoe and Castlebar, Mayo

- Danny Browne, London, formerly Cashelshanaghan, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny

Liam Donagher, Kistenaugh, Cashelard, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Liam Donagher, Kistenaugh, Cashelard, Ballyshannon. Sadly Missed by his wife Kathleen, his Children Jackie (Geoffrey), Deirdre (Stephen), James, Lorraine (Paul), Barry (Ciara) and Leonie (Tommy) and all his Grandchildren.

Predeceased by his brother's Aiden and Desmond, sadly missed by his sisters Breege, Mary, Rita, Doreen, Bernie and Ann, Brothers Sean, Pete and Michael, nieces and nephews and all extended family and friends.



Reposing at his late residence on Monday and Tuesday from 2pm till 10pm with removal on Wednesday to St. Mary's Church, Cashelard for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Sammy Dill, Gortcally, Kerrykeel

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Sammy Dill, Gortcally, Kerrykeel.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral service on Tuesday, June 21 at 2pm in Fannet Presbyterian Church, Kerrykeel. Burial afterwards in Rossnakill Church of Ireland Graveyard.

Funeral service can be viewed on Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to ICU, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Family time from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.



Michael Gibbons, Beltony, Raphoe and Castlebar, Mayo



The death has occurred of Michael Gibbons, Beltony, Raphoe and formerly of Coventry and Island Eady, Castlebar, Co Mayo at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry.

Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy on Sunday, June 19 and Monday, June 20 from 6pm to 10pm both days.

Funeral from Gibson’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 21 at 1.15pm travelling via Beltony to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe for service at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Altnagelvin Hospital care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Danny Browne, London, formerly Cashelshanaghan, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Danny Browne, London, formerly Cashelshanaghan, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny.

His remains will repose at the family home in Cashelshanaghan.

Funeral leaving there on Monday, June 20 at 12 15pm going to St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or news@inishlive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.