Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, June 20, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Mollie Jones, Hilltop, Inver

- Noella McBride, Annagry

- Vida Whyte, Tullygay, Letterkenny

- Liam Donagher, Kistenaugh, Cashelard, Ballyshannon

- Sammy Dill, Gortcally, Kerrykeel

- Michael Gibbons, Beltony, Raphoe and Castlebar, Mayo

Mollie Jones, Hilltop, Inver

The death has occurred of Mollie Jones, Hilltop, Inver. Predeceased by her husband John, brother Ralph and sister Laura.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Sharon (Keith), and Sandra (Alastair), son Andrew (Fiona), grandchildren Scott, Matthew, Jessica, Sarah and Brooke, and brother Joe.

Funeral service in St John’s Parish Church, Inver on Thursday at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

House private to family and friends, please.

Noella McBride, Annagry

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Noella McBride, Annagry.

His remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral home with Rosary at 8pm followed by removal to her home in Annagry.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 22 at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Vida Whyte, Tullygay, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Vida Whyte, Tullygay, Letterkenny, F92 NN96.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 8pm this evening, Monday June 20.

Wake private to family and close friends only, please.

Funeral Service on Wednesday afternoon, June 22 at 2pm in Conwal Parish Church with interment afterwards in the family plot in Gortlee Cemetery.

Liam Donagher, Kistenaugh, Cashelard, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Liam Donagher, Kistenaugh, Cashelard, Ballyshannon. Sadly Missed by his wife Kathleen, his Children Jackie (Geoffrey), Deirdre (Stephen), James, Lorraine (Paul), Barry (Ciara) and Leonie (Tommy) and all his Grandchildren.

Predeceased by his brother's Aiden and Desmond, sadly missed by his sisters Breege, Mary, Rita, Doreen, Bernie and Ann, Brothers Sean, Pete and Michael, nieces and nephews and all extended family and friends.



Reposing at his late residence on Monday and Tuesday from 2pm till 10pm with removal on Wednesday to St. Mary's Church, Cashelard for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Sammy Dill, Gortcally, Kerrykeel

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Sammy Dill, Gortcally, Kerrykeel.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral service on Tuesday, June 21 at 2pm in Fannet Presbyterian Church, Kerrykeel. Burial afterwards in Rossnakill Church of Ireland Graveyard.

Funeral service can be viewed on Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to ICU, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Family time from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.



Michael Gibbons, Beltony, Raphoe and Castlebar, Mayo



The death has occurred of Michael Gibbons, Beltony, Raphoe and formerly of Coventry and Island Eady, Castlebar, Co Mayo at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry.

Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy on Sunday, June 19 and Monday, June 20 from 6pm to 10pm both days.

Funeral from Gibson’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 21 at 1.15pm travelling via Beltony to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe for service at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Altnagelvin Hospital care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or news@inishlive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.