Search

22 Jun 2022

The big day is nearly here! Bundoran's Waterworld opens Friday

Family favourite is back with a splash!

The big day is nearly here! Bundoran's Waterworld opens Friday

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

21 Jun 2022 10:33 AM

It's back and not before time for the thousands who have passed through its doors over the years and new visitors enjoying its array of fun and adventures.

For one of county Donegal’s most popular tourist attractions, Waterworld in Bundoran, reopens this Friday, June 24 having last opened in 2019.

Due to the pandemic the facility remained closed over the 2020 and 2021 seasons but this Friday it’s all systems go as Bundoran’s famous waterpark throws open its doors at 12pm.

Firm favourites within Waterworld like the Twister, Tornado and Gravity Speed Slides as well as the Three Lane Multi Slide, Wave Pool, Rapids and Kids Toddler Pool are all ready to welcome guests back from this Friday.

General Manager Aine Temple is looking forward to getting the doors opened “Our team has been hard at work over the past few months and now the countdown is well and truly on.

Since booking opened last week we’ve been experiencing a lot of traffic to our website to ensure that slots are booked and we would advise anyone wishing to book a specific date and time to get booking now via www.waterworldbundoran.com/booking

Chair of Bundoran Waterworld Frankie O’Gorman added ‘after a big weekend in the town with Sea Sessions, we’re looking forward to another big weekend with the reopening of Waterworld. It’s been badly missed over the past few years and there’s great excitement that it will reopen this Friday at 12pm.’

To celebrate the opening, there will be a live broadcast from Ocean FM from Waterworld this Saturday afternoon from 2-6pm.

Tickets can be booked for Waterworld now at www.waterworldbundoran.com/booking

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media