The big day is nearly here! Bundoran's Waterworld opens Friday

It's back and not before time for the thousands who have passed through its doors over the years and new visitors enjoying its array of fun and adventures.

For one of county Donegal’s most popular tourist attractions, Waterworld in Bundoran, reopens this Friday, June 24 having last opened in 2019.

Due to the pandemic the facility remained closed over the 2020 and 2021 seasons but this Friday it’s all systems go as Bundoran’s famous waterpark throws open its doors at 12pm.

Firm favourites within Waterworld like the Twister, Tornado and Gravity Speed Slides as well as the Three Lane Multi Slide, Wave Pool, Rapids and Kids Toddler Pool are all ready to welcome guests back from this Friday.

General Manager Aine Temple is looking forward to getting the doors opened “Our team has been hard at work over the past few months and now the countdown is well and truly on.

Since booking opened last week we’ve been experiencing a lot of traffic to our website to ensure that slots are booked and we would advise anyone wishing to book a specific date and time to get booking now via www.waterworldbundoran.com/booking

Chair of Bundoran Waterworld Frankie O’Gorman added ‘after a big weekend in the town with Sea Sessions, we’re looking forward to another big weekend with the reopening of Waterworld. It’s been badly missed over the past few years and there’s great excitement that it will reopen this Friday at 12pm.’

To celebrate the opening, there will be a live broadcast from Ocean FM from Waterworld this Saturday afternoon from 2-6pm.

Tickets can be booked for Waterworld now at www.waterworldbundoran.com/booking