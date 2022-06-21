Jim Browne to speak of being cured of alcoholism in Medjugorje

Jim Browne will be in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh on tonight, Tuesday, June 21 at 7.45pm to give tell those gathered of how he was cured of alcohol addiction in Medjugorje.
It is an uplifting story and many are expected to attend.
