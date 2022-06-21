Man remains in Letterkenny hospital following early-morning assault

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a serious assault on a man that took place in the town on Sunday.
The assault took place on the Port Road, across from Tobin’s Service Station, at around 3am.
A man was assaulted by two men, who were unknown to him, and was transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital where he remains while being treated for his injuries.
The two assailants are believed to have left on foot in the direction of the Polestar Roundabout.
Any witnesses, or motorists with dashcam footage, are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100 or contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
