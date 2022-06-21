Search

22 Jun 2022

Two-year driving ban for man caught with no insurance

The man failed to produce insurance after being stopped by Gardaí

Letterkenny court house.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

21 Jun 2022 1:33 PM

A Strabane man had been disqualified from driving for two years after being caught driving while uninsured in Donegal.

Kelith Kelly, a 23-year-old of Lisnafin Park, Strabane, was before Letterkenny District Court in connection with an offence on March 26, 2021.

Detective Garda Donal Kelly told the court that he stopped a vehicle being driven by Kelly at Railway Road, Killygordon, at 11.05pm on the date in question.

Detective Garda Kelly made a lawful demand of Kelith Kelly to produce proof of insurance or an exemption within ten days, but he failed to do so.

Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that the defendant had ‘a number’ of previous convictions, but none of those were for having no insurance.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham fined Kelly €250 and banned him from driving for two years.

