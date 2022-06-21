Windows and glass on door smashed in Letterkenny

Letterkenny Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident that happened at approximately 3.40am on Saturday, June 18 in Glenwood Park, Letterkenny.
The front sitting room windows and the front door glass at a house in the estate were smashed during the early morning incident.
Gardaí are appealing to residents in the Glenwood area or to anybody who may have been in the area to contact gardaí with any relevant information on 074 91 67100.
