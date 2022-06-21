Gardaí are investigating the theft of copper cable from Ballindrait

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the theft of a quantity of copper cable which was taken between Monday, June 13 at 4.30pm and Tuesday, June 14 at 7.30am from the Station Road area in Ballindrait, Lifford.
Gardaí are appealing to residents in that area to please contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100 if they observed any suspicious vans or cars in the area between those dates or if they had any callers to their homes or businesses enquiring about scrap metal or other materials.
Gardaí is urging anyone who has similar type materials stored to ensure it is well secured and kept out of view. Always contact Gardaí immediately should you observe any sort of suspicious activity or vehicles in your area.
