Search

22 Jun 2022

New 25-bed community hospital for Lifford on green field site confirmed

New 25-bed community hospital for Lifford on green field site confirmed

The current community hospital in Lifford

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

21 Jun 2022 2:33 PM

Lifford is set to get a new 25-bed community hospital on a green field site in the town.

Speaking after a request was made by the Sinn Féin TD for an update, Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty, said: This is very encouraging news and comes after Friends of Lifford Hospital announced that a green light had been given to develop Lifford Community Hospital at the start of the month.”

He added: “I've received confirmation from the HSE that they intend to construct a 25-bed hospital on a green field site. 

“This is something we have fought a long time for and I understand this is news that has also been welcomed by Friends of Lifford Hospital."

However, the cost and timeframe for construction will not be made available until after the plans have been considered, accepted and ratified by the National Capital & Property Steering Committee.

Two-year driving ban for man caught with no insurance

The man failed to produce insurance after being stopped by Gardaí

The campaign for the provision of a proper community hospital facility has been going on for decades with many false dawns and disappointments.

It is understood the new facility will be  a one-stop-shop for services like primary care, community nursing, and the like. 

Locally, there have been suggestions that the project may not be completed until 2027.

The Friends of Lifford Hospital group has indicated during election campaigns and at many public meetings that they have been waiting for the green light for this for years.

At their recent annual general meeting, the Friends of Lifford Hospital group indicated in its financial statement that it had  €220,000 in place in several financial institutions from years of fundraising.

The group has made no secret of the fact that they would be looking to use it for patient equipment once the HSE had opened the doors of the new hospital.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media