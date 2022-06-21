New 25-bed community hospital for Lifford on green field site confirmed

Lifford is set to get a new 25-bed community hospital on a green field site in the town.

Speaking after a request was made by the Sinn Féin TD for an update, Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty, said: This is very encouraging news and comes after Friends of Lifford Hospital announced that a green light had been given to develop Lifford Community Hospital at the start of the month.”

He added: “I've received confirmation from the HSE that they intend to construct a 25-bed hospital on a green field site.

“This is something we have fought a long time for and I understand this is news that has also been welcomed by Friends of Lifford Hospital."

However, the cost and timeframe for construction will not be made available until after the plans have been considered, accepted and ratified by the National Capital & Property Steering Committee.

The campaign for the provision of a proper community hospital facility has been going on for decades with many false dawns and disappointments.

It is understood the new facility will be a one-stop-shop for services like primary care, community nursing, and the like.

Locally, there have been suggestions that the project may not be completed until 2027.

The Friends of Lifford Hospital group has indicated during election campaigns and at many public meetings that they have been waiting for the green light for this for years.

At their recent annual general meeting, the Friends of Lifford Hospital group indicated in its financial statement that it had €220,000 in place in several financial institutions from years of fundraising.

The group has made no secret of the fact that they would be looking to use it for patient equipment once the HSE had opened the doors of the new hospital.