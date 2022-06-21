Car was set on fire at Luí na Gréine in Letterkenny

On Wednesday, June 15 at approximately 1am, gardaí received a report that a blue Toyota Corolla was on fire at Luí Na Gréine, Oldtown, Letterkenny.
Gardaí say the fire is believed to have been started maliciously and are appealing to anybody who had a dashcam and who travelled in the Oldtown area around that time to make the footage available to them.
Gardaí also appealing to anybody who may have any information that might help progress this investigation to contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.
