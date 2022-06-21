Search

22 Jun 2022

Delight that Manus McDaid is to open this year's Burtonport festival

Singer Manus McDaid ran the Erin Bar on the Pole Road

Delight that Manus Mc Daid is to open this year's Burtonport festival

Photograph by Mary Rodgers

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

21 Jun 2022 5:33 PM

Well-known singer and businessman Manus McDaid will officially launch the 46th Burtonport annual festival on Saturday evening, July 16. 

In 2020 and 2021 the pandemic dictated that some events had to be held online. The festival directors are very proud to have Mr McDaid perform this year's official opening. Manus returned to the area thirty years ago and ran the very successful Erin Bar, on the Pole Road, near the chapel.

There was always a a great welcome for all customers and many a good story told and song sang in the premises. Manus has been a great supporter of the festival over the years and is delighted to have the honour of cutting the tape in 2022.

This year’s programme is similar to all previous years, with a great selection of events for all age groups, for further information, please call Tríona on 086 0851046.

