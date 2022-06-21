Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, June 21

The following deaths have occurred:

Denis Friel, Portstewart, Derry and Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Denis Friel, Tullaghmurry Fold, Portstewart, Derry and formerly Carndonagh.

He died on Monday, peacefully, at Causeway Hospital.

Dearly loved father of Jenny, Donnacha and Deirdre (Dee), father-in-law of Mark, Carol and Finn, a devoted grandfather and much loved brother of Myra, Joan, Helen, Rosemary, Frank and the late Anne. Much regretted by his ex-wife Aideen.

Requiem Mass in Star of The Sea, Portstewart on Thursday at 1pm followed by interment in Portstewart New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

Andrew Eugene Anderson, Donegal Town and Killygordon



The death has occurred of Andrew Eugene Anderson (known as Eugene) Rossylongan, Donegal Town and formerly of Ardnagannagh, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Remembered by his loving wife Geraldine, children Ellen and Eoghán, grandchildren Evie and Sonnie, partners Innes and Laura.

Eugene’s remains will repose at his late residence from 2pm until 9pm on Wednesday. House private to family and friends. Eugene’s remains will leave his residence at 10.15am on Thursday for funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killymard with his remains going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 3pm.

House private to family and friends please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to Saint Vincent De Paul, Donegal Town, care of any family member or Faulkner Funeral Directors.

Padraig McLaughlin, Gaoth Dobhair

The sudden death has taken place at his home of Padraig Mc Laughlin, Meenacuing, Gaoth Dobhair

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie; daughters, Sarah and Mary; sons, Patrick, Thomas, John and James; sister Nora Doherty (Newtowncunningham), in-laws, grandchildren and extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his daughter Mary's home in Meenderrygamph, Gaoth Dobhair.

Rosary each night at 8pm.

House private from 10pm to 11am.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Thursday at 11am with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Raymond McElhinney, Limerick and Moville

The death has occurred of Raymond McElhinney, 66 Lansdowne Park, Ennis Road, Limerick City and formerly of Moville.



Raymond died peacefully at home, in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by all 12 of his siblings.

Dearly beloved husband and best friend of the late Noreen, dearest father of Mary, Teresa, Áine, Sinéad (Corbett) and William, devoted grandfather of Cian and Rory, Eoin, Dara and Sinéad, Sarah and Zach, Hannah and Lilly, cherished father-in-law of Des, Dan, Eugene and Tony, and dearest grandfather-in-law of Gabrielle.

Loved and remembered by brothers-in-law Séamus, Jim and Tom, nieces, nephews, many friends and good neighbours.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Kilmurry Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

James Harley, Churchill and Canada

The death has taken place of James Harley of Canada, formerly of Glendowan, Churchill.

James passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a short illness on Saturday.

Predeceased by his wife Sheila, brothers Joe, John, Hughie, Colm, Tim and sisters Minnie, Nellie and Annie. He is survived by his sons Frank, Shaun and Jimmy; daughters Maureen, Bridgeen, Josephine, Jacqueline, Deirdre and Siobhan; his sons and daughters in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also survived by his brother Packie in New York.

A funeral Mass will be held in St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Sarnia on Wednesday. James' ashes will be brought home and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Patience Louise Riley, Glenties and formerly of USA

The death has taken place of Patience Louise Riley of 8 Dr. McCloskey Crescent, Glenties and formerly of Drimnalough, Glenties and USA.

She passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital on Saturday. Dearly beloved wife of Eugene Miller and mother to Joshua, Sarah, Rachel and Nathaniel. Patience will be sadly missed by her family, relatives and a very wide circle of friends in Donegal and around the world.

Her remains will repose at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Wednesday between 6-8pm.

Funeral cortége departs Shovlin's Funeral Home at 12 noon on Thursday for funeral service at Church of Ireland, Lettermaward at 1pm. Due to the intimacy of the church, face masks are requested.

Reception following funeral at Paddy Elliott’s Bar, Lettermaward.

For those who cannot attend, the service can be viewed live on Shovlin's Funeral Home Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, donations please to Patience’s charity of choice, The Hunger Project (thp.org).

Mollie Jones, Hilltop, Inver

The death has occurred of Mollie Jones, Hilltop, Inver. Predeceased by her husband John, brother Ralph and sister Laura.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Sharon (Keith), and Sandra (Alastair), son Andrew (Fiona), grandchildren Scott, Matthew, Jessica, Sarah and Brooke, and brother Joe.

Funeral service in St John’s Parish Church, Inver on Thursday at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

House private to family and friends, please.

Noella McBride, Annagry

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Noella McBride, Annagry.

Her remains are reposing at her home in Annagry.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 22 at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Vida Whyte, Tullygay, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Vida Whyte, Tullygay, Letterkenny, F92 NN96.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Wake private to family and close friends only, please.

Funeral Service on Wednesday afternoon, June 22 at 2pm in Conwal Parish Church with interment afterwards in the family plot in Gortlee Cemetery.

Liam Donagher, Kistenaugh, Cashelard, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Liam Donagher, Kistenaugh, Cashelard, Ballyshannon.

Sadly missed by his wife Kathleen, his children Jackie (Geoffrey), Deirdre (Stephen), James, Lorraine (Paul), Barry (Ciara) and Leonie (Tommy) and all his grandchildren.

Predeceased by his brothers Aiden and Desmond, sadly missed by his sisters Breege, Mary, Rita, Doreen, Bernie and Ann, brothers Sean, Pete and Michael, nieces and nephews and all extended family and friends.



Reposing at his late residence with removal on Wednesday to St. Mary's Church, Cashelard for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

